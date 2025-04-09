Balnakan: A Kurdish village shines globally (Photos)

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iran announced the selection of eight villages, including one in Kurdistan province, as part of a global initiative recognizing outstanding rural destinations under the United Nations Tourism Organization’s 2025 program.

According to Iranian media, Seyed Mostafa Fatemi, Director of Domestic Tourism at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, said that the selected villages including Balnakan in Kurdistan, were based on the UN Tourism criteria for health standards, tranquility, cultural preservation, and completion of tourism infrastructure.

Fatemi highlighted the religious and traditional aspects of Balnakan village in Kurdistan, noting its unique features as part of the evaluation process.

He added that the selected villages secured high rankings based on cultural, historical, natural, and tourism attractiveness in previous assessment phases.

The final documentation for the selected villages must be completed and submitted to the UN Tourism Organization by September 28.