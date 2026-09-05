Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Committee for Combating Indecent Content identified accounts using AI to create videos it considered obscene or containing language and suggestive material inconsistent with Iraqi social and cultural values, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry warned that those responsible would face tougher penalties in coordination with the Iraqi judiciary.

Read more: Digital leap, analog floor: Iraq traverses the AI divide

It urged citizens to report accounts publishing such content through the “Balligh” (Report) platform on the Ain Iraq website, saying all reports would remain confidential.

Read more: Legal pursuits in Iraq over blasphemy and “immoral content”