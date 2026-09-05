Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) on Saturday denied changing the official US dollar exchange rate, following social media claims that deposits would be priced at 1,460 dinars per dollar starting September 6.

CBI media director Haider Ghazi told Shafaq News that the reports were intended to destabilize the economy and the exchange rate. The bank’s latest published data, dated September 3, list the US dollar at 1,310 dinars.

In June, the CBI also rejected a forged document claiming the government had requested a rate of 1,600 dinars per dollar.