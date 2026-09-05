Shafaq News- Washington

The United States struck three Iranian crude oil carriers on Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported, warning that it would not hesitate to destroy Iran’s “limited and exposed oil fleet.”

In a statement, CENTCOM described the strikes as a response to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launching ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships patrolling regional waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

A US aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer successfully evaded multiple Iranian attacks, with no American personnel harmed, it added.

Following the attacks, CENTCOM said that its forces permanently disabled the IRGC-linked crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask. US forces completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo, also known as the Noxen, in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel was hit at multiple critical locations to render it inoperable after its crew was directed to abandon ship.

Describing the three Iranian crude oil tankers as part of a multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies, CENTCOM noted that Iran had no means to defend the vessels.

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours,” Adm. Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander, said.

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours. We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet.” — Adm. Brad Cooper,… pic.twitter.com/UGGcSGsUtd — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 5, 2026

Earlier today, the state-run Fars news agency reported that an Iranian oil tanker had come under attack by US forces off Iran’s Kharg Island, while several explosions were heard nearby. No immediate details were available on the nature of the attack, the extent of any damage or possible casualties.