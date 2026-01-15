Coordination Framework rejects use of Iraqi territory for attacks on Iran

Shafaq News– Baghdad

The Coordination Framework rejected on Thursday the use of Iraqi territory as a launch point for attacks on any country, particularly the Islamic Republic of Iran, citing concerns over sovereignty and regional stability.

In a statement, the alliance said its position stems from “national responsibility,” stressing that any use of Iraq’s land to carry out military action against other states would constitute a clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty and risk dragging the country into conflicts that “do not serve its security or the interests of its people.”

“The region cannot withstand new military confrontations, especially amid ongoing economic challenges and falling oil prices.”

The Framework added that it supports diplomatic and political solutions, as the most effective path to resolving crises in a way that respects state sovereignty and spares regional societies the consequences of war.

The Coordination Framework is an umbrella alliance of mainly Shiite political parties and blocs that form a central pillar of Iraq’s current governing coalition. Several of its constituent groups have armed wings or close links to factions aligned with Iran, including Asaib Ahl al-Haq and the Badr Organization. These groups are part of, or closely associated with, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-recognized umbrella for former paramilitary factions.