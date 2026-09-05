Shafaq News- Tehran

The United States struck two Iranian oil tankers near Jask, including one carrying crude, and a third near Kharg Island, Iran's state television reported on Saturday.

The second Jask tanker was empty and no casualties were reported in the US strike near Kharg.

Earlier today, CENTCOM targeted the three Iranian crude carriers after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward a US aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer. Both warships “evaded the attacks,” with no American personnel harmed.

CENTCOM identified the vessels as M/T Downy off Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask, both “permanently disabled,” and the unladen M/T Kylo, also known as Noxen, in the Gulf of Oman, which was “destroyed” after its crew was told to abandon ship. The command described the tankers as part of a multibillion-dollar network financing the IRGC and its regional proxies.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth later warned of further strikes. “If Iran shoots at US ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at [the US Navy].”

It’s simple: if Iran shoots at U.S. ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at @USNavy.Iran’s oil tanker fleet is defenseless — Iran has no navy or air force. Our planes, ships & subs can strike them all, in @CENTCOM & @USPACOM. https://t.co/lr5TaxloBw — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 5, 2026

On September 4, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also claimed that Iran’s oil-export “lifeline” was being cut off, with crude accumulating aboard vessels unable to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

Kharg Island handled about 90% of Iran’s crude exports before the war, while Jask lies on the Gulf of Oman near the eastern approaches to the Strait of Hormuz.