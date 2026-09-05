Shafaq News- Amman

Iraq beat Qatar 3-0 on Saturday for their first win at the West Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship in Amman, rebounding from an opening defeat to Lebanon.

The Iraqi women won 25-14, 25-18, and 25-21 at the Sports Palace Hall, moving to one win and one loss in the four-team round robin.

Lebanon beat Iraq 3-2 in Thursday’s opener. Iraq will face hosts Jordan on Monday in their final match, with the tournament winner qualifying directly for the 2027 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Iraq finished third at the 2025 West Asian Championship behind Lebanon and Jordan.