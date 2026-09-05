Baghdad Airport warns of currency exchange delays after CBI closures
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Baghdad International Airport on Saturday warned travelers of possible delays in currency exchange services after the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) closed several exchange companies operating at the airport.
The airport urged passengers who need to exchange currency before traveling to arrive well ahead of their scheduled flights, saying the closures could create congestion and longer waiting times.
It did not specify how many exchange companies were closed or the reasons behind the CBI’s decision.