Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq must avoid fallout from US sanctions on other countries as it faces a difficult financial situation that “cannot tolerate risk,” the ruling State Administration Coalition said on Saturday.

Read more: After Washington’s warning: What’s next for Baghdad–Tehran economic ties?

The coalition, which includes Sunni, Shia, and Kurdish parties, agreed to begin talks next week with political blocs entitled to the remaining cabinet posts. Nine of 23 ministries remain without permanent ministers, including Defense, Interior, Planning, and Higher Education.

Members also reviewed anti-corruption and institutional reform measures, including the draft Federal Internal Oversight Commission law and legislation needed to implement the government program.

Read more: Iraq’s Dawn Crackdown spreads through state institutions

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi launched the Dawn Crackdown on June 28. By August 9, Shafaq News had documented at least 210 arrests across state institutions.

Read more: Al-Zaidi at 100 days: Iraq's toughest tests still ahead