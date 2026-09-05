Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Saturday that construction of the Korre-Shaqlawa-Qandil road has reached 70%, with the route scheduled to open in October and cut travel time between Erbil and the Soran Independent Administration by more than 30 minutes.

The KRG’s Media and Information Department said the project includes a 10-kilometer dual carriageway, two tunnels and three intersections designed to improve traffic flow along the route.

Work is currently advancing on the Mawaran tunnel, while lighting and safety systems have been installed in the Mirawa tunnel.

The project also includes a speed-control ramp for trucks aimed at reducing accident risks.

Between July 2019 and May 2026, the KRG completed 810 road and bridge projects covering more than 3,000 kilometers of roads, while another 227 strategic projects were under construction at a combined cost of about 4.17 trillion IQD ($3.18 billion).

Among them is the separate 48-kilometer Erbil-Koy Sanjaq dual carriageway, valued at about 683 billion IQD ($521 million). Construction began in August on the Shorsh Bridge along that route, a 48-meter-high, 250-meter structure that project engineers say will be the highest bridge of its kind in Iraq.

The bridge will carry three lanes in each direction across the spillway of Dgala Dam near Kani Darband village. As of late August, 30 kilometers of the wider Erbil-Koy Sanjaq road had been graded and 22 kilometers paved.