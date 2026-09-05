Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran could intensify and expand attacks on US warships in the region if Washington continues the maritime blockade and actions against Iranian vessels, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Saturday.

Earlier today, the United States struck three Iranian oil tankers, including two near Jask and another near Kharg Island, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM). It said the strikes followed ballistic missile attacks by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) against a US aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer.