US threatens sanctions on ships facilitating Iran oil exports

Shafaq News- Washington

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that ships and individuals facilitating the flow of Iranian oil could face sanctions.

Bessent noted in a statement that the economic pressure on Iran is “hampering its aggression in the Middle East and helping to curtail its nuclear ambitions”, adding, “Any person or vessel facilitating these flows—through covert trade and finance—risks exposure to US sanctions.”

Economic Fury is imposing a financial stranglehold on the Iranian regime, hampering its aggression in the Middle East, and helping to curtail its nuclear ambitions. At @POTUS’ direction, Treasury will continue to constrict the network of vessels, intermediaries, and buyers Iran… https://t.co/tNx0egCLsm — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) April 24, 2026

The US Treasury Department also announced sanctions on a Chinese oil refinery and around 40 entities involved in importing Iranian oil.

Today, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery Co., Ltd., a China-based independent teapot refinery. China-based teapot refineries continue to play a vital role in sustaining Iran’s oil economy, and Hengli Petrochemical… — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) April 24, 2026

Earlier today, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed it had redirected 34 vessels as part of enforcement actions linked to the blockade of Iranian ports.

Talks between Washington and Tehran, held in Islamabad on April 12, failed to reach an agreement on halting the war that began on February 28. US President Donald Trump said the temporary ceasefire, which took effect on April 8, would be extended to allow room for renewed negotiations, while warning that Iran faces a “final opportunity” to respond to US demands.

Read more: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks