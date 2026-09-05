Shafaq News- Tehran

Three oil tankers using an “unauthorized route” through the Strait of Hormuz were struck on Saturday, while three US vessels were targeted elsewhere, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said.

The IRGC warned ships in the Gulf and around Hormuz against using unauthorized waterways, otherwise they would become targets. Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters also cautioned that further attacks on Iranian vessels would draw “stronger” strikes against US military ships.

Earlier today, the US struck three Iranian crude tankers near Jask, Kharg Island, and the Gulf of Oman, with War Secretary Pete Hegseth threatening further action. “If Iran shoots at US ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers,” he said, adding that Iran lacked naval or air cover for its tanker fleet.

CENTCOM stated that its strikes came after the IRGC launched ballistic missiles toward a US aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer. Both warships “evaded” the attacks, and no American personnel were harmed, according to the command.