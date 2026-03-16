CENTCOM: USS Abraham Lincoln still operating near Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday released a video showing the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier conducting flight operations during strikes against Iran, challenging Iranian claims that the vessel had been forced out of combat.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the carrier and its embarked air wing were launching “continuous day-and-night” sorties as part of Operation Epic Fury, carrying out successive waves of strikes while operating near Iranian territory.

USS Abraham Lincoln continues flight operations day and night during Operation Epic Fury. Sailing close to Iran, Lincoln and its embarked carrier air wing are executing back-to-back waves of strikes. pic.twitter.com/EPhhmCAyPB — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 16, 2026

While the footage shows aircraft launches and deck activity aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, it does not reveal the ship’s exact location, whether it is operating at full capacity, or when the video was recorded.

Iran’s armed forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi on March 14 said the USS Abraham Lincoln had suffered a “historic defeat” and had been forced to withdraw from the battlefield. CENTCOM rejected the claim at the time, accusing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of spreading false information and stating that the carrier's strike group continues conducting combat operations against Iranian targets.