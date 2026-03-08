US claims Iran attacking from civilian areas as strikes kill 1,200+

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday accused Iran of launching drones and ballistic missiles from “densely populated” civilian areas, warning that such locations could become legitimate military targets under international law.

In a statement, CENTCOM alleged that Iranian forces were operating from cities including Dezful, Isfahan, and Shiraz, urging civilians to remain indoors as military operations continue.

Tehran did not immediately comment.

Iran’s Health Ministry reported that more than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 civilians injured since the US-Israeli attacks began, including 200 children and 200 women. Strikes also damaged at least four schools and 25 hospitals, while 18 emergency centers and 14 ambulances were destroyed. Iran’s Red Crescent reported 7,943 homes and 1,617 commercial facilities hit.

CENTCOM claimed that US forces take precautions to minimize civilian harm but cannot guarantee safety near locations used for military operations. In the United States, more than 160 public schools operate on military installations, according to the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation.