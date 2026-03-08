Iran: US-Israeli strikes kill 1,200 people, injure 10K+ civilians

Shafaq News- Tehran

More than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 civilians have been injured since US-Israeli strikes on Iran began, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the toll includes 200 children and 200 women, while attacks also damaged 25 hospitals, leaving nine out of service, and destroyed 18 first-aid centers and 14 ambulances.

The Iranian Red Crescent, meanwhile, recorded broader civilian losses, with 7,943 residential units and 1,617 commercial facilities damaged, raising the total number of affected civilian sites to 9,669.

The United States and Israel began a series of strikes on Iranian targets on February 28, including sites in Tehran, which caused extensive damage, civilian casualties, and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior commanders from the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the armed forces. Iran responded with retaliatory actions affecting several countries across the region, including Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.