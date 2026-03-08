Israel hits Iran’s Isfahan province: 20+ civilians killed

Shafaq News- Tehran

Israeli strikes killed more than 20 civilians and injured over 50 others in Iran’s Isfahan province, including Shahreza and Najafabad, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

Since US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on February 28, the total number of casualties has exceeded 1,200 deaths and more than 10,000 civilian injuries, including women and children, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.