Iraq’s domestic debt reaches record $69B

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s domestic debt climbed to 90.7 trillion Iraqi dinars ($69.2 B) by the end of 2025, the central bank reported on Sunday.

According to the data shared, these figures represent an 8.4% increase from 83.05 trillion dinars ($63.4 B) in 2024 and a 22% rise compared with 70.56 trillion dinars ($53.9 B) in 2023.

The growth was driven by higher discounted treasury transfers, which rose to 52.49 trillion dinars ($40.1 B), and term delivery bonds for farmers, which reached 9.83 trillion dinars ($7.5 B). Treasury transfers to state-owned banks totaled 1.87 trillion dinars ($1.4 B), while loans to financial institutions climbed to 15.61 trillion dinars ($11.9 B).

“Treasury transfers held by the Ministry of Finance dropped to 1.50 trillion dinars ($1.1 B), and loans to government banks declined to 5.60 trillion dinars ($4.3 B),” the report concluded.