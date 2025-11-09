Iraq’s domestic debt climbs to +$60B by September

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Domestic public debt in Iraq rose to 90.615T dinars (about $64B) by the end of September 2025, the Central Bank (CBI) said on Sunday.

According to official data, Iraq’s domestic debt increased 0.47% from 90.165T dinars ($63.7B) in August, marking a 9.11% rise from 2024, when it stood at 83.050T dinars ($58.7B), and a 28% jump compared to 2023, which recorded 70.558 T dinars ($49.8B).

The CBI said the increase was mainly due to a 1T dinar ($0.7B) rise in discounted treasury transfers held by the bank, which reached 50.486T dinars ($35.7B), up from 49.486T dinars ($35B).

It added that loans from financial institutions declined to 14.366T dinars ($10.15B) from 14.416T dinars ($10.19B), while debts owed by the Ministry of Finance fell to 1.5T dinars ($1.06B) from 2.030T dinars ($1.43B).