Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Saturday again blamed the Lebanese government for Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon, accusing the authorities of failing to protect the country and pursuing a negotiating approach that has not halted Israeli military operations.

In a statement, the group also rejected government claims that direct negotiations and the framework agreement with Israel had produced results, arguing that continued Israeli attacks and presence in Lebanese territory showed the approach had failed.

It said the United States was backing the Israeli operations, adding that pressure on the Lebanese government was aimed at pushing it toward policies that could fuel internal tensions.

“The release of some Lebanese prisoners, while important, did not justify continuing negotiations while Israeli operations persisted,” Hezbollah stated. It also called on the Lebanese authorities to reconsider their approach and urged Lebanese parties to adopt a unified position in response to Israel.

Israel released five Lebanese detainees this week, with the ICRC facilitating their return to Lebanon. President Joseph Aoun welcomed the releases and separately called for the remaining provisions of the US-mediated trilateral framework to be implemented, including steps toward an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Earlier this week, the Israeli military said it had established operational control over Ali Al-Taher hill in southern Lebanon after clearing two underground routes it attributed to Hezbollah.

Read more: Israel: South Lebanon pilot zone program has failed