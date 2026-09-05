Shafaq News- Baghdad

The governors of Basra and Karbala said on Saturday that procedures had been completed to prepare 195,000 residential land plots for distribution under the Watan (Homeland) Initiative launched by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi.

Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani told Shafaq News that Al-Zaidi had set the eligibility criteria for applications. “Any Iraqi who does not own a plot of land or have a property registered in their name will be eligible,” he said.

Al-Eidani said Basra had prepared 135,000 plots across the province, with planning procedures completed. The plans will be submitted to the coordinating body and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Karbala Governor Nassif Jassim told Shafaq News that the province had completed the procedures required to distribute 60,000 residential plots to eligible applicants in the province.

Earlier today, the PM’s Office said the Watan Initiative would provide free residential plots to eligible Iraqi families, with registration opening in October and more than 216,000 plots prepared across 15 provinces.

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