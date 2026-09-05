Shafaq News- Nineveh

An accountant in Nineveh’s education department was detained over allegations that he collected salaries for a fictitious employee for nearly six years, Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity said on Saturday.

The accountant, who worked in the Al-Hadar Education Department in Al-Qayyarah, allegedly processed salaries from late 2017 through 2023 under the name of an employee supposedly transferred from the Education Ministry’s Erbil representation, then kept the money.

Investigators found no official work-start order, security clearance, or records showing that the employee existed or had been transferred.

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