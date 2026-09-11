KSA: Drones from Iraq hit East-West pipeline

KSA: Drones from Iraq hit East-West pipeline
2026-09-11T20:26:30+00:00

Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia (KSA) said on Friday that several drones launched from Iraqi territory struck its East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, causing injuries and damage.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks, but said the Kingdom would refrain from responding at this stage after Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi asked Riyadh to give Baghdad an opportunity to prevent attacks launched from Iraqi territory against Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries.

The ministry said Saudi Arabia supported the Iraqi government’s efforts but reserved the right to “take all measures necessary” to protect its sovereignty, security, facilities, citizens and residents.

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