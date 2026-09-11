Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia (KSA) said on Friday that several drones launched from Iraqi territory struck its East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, causing injuries and damage.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks, but said the Kingdom would refrain from responding at this stage after Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi asked Riyadh to give Baghdad an opportunity to prevent attacks launched from Iraqi territory against Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية بأشد العبارات الاستهداف الذي تعرض له خط أنابيب شرق غرب في منطقتي (الرياض والمدينة المنورة) بعدة مسيرات قادمة من العراق، نتج عنها إصابات بشرية وبعض الأضرار التي تجري معالجتها. pic.twitter.com/9x1WrmhAzB — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) September 11, 2026

The ministry said Saudi Arabia supported the Iraqi government’s efforts but reserved the right to “take all measures necessary” to protect its sovereignty, security, facilities, citizens and residents.