Saudi Arabia: Iraq-launched drones targeted oil facilities

Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it had intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraqi territory toward oil facilities in the Kingdom's Eastern Province (al-Mintaqah al-Sharqiyah), accusing “Iran-backed militias” of carrying out the attack.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the drones had originated in Iraq, adding that Saudi Arabia reserved the right to respond "at the appropriate time and place" while reaffirming the Kingdom's right to defend its territory and critical infrastructure.

صرح المتحدث الرسمي باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أن الدفاعات الجوية اعترضت ودمرت عددًا من المسيّرات خلال الساعات الماضية والتي حاولت استهداف المنشآت البترولية في المنطقة الشرقية.وأوضح اللواء المالكي أن هذه المحاولات الإرهابية انطلقت مجددًا من الأراضي العراقية… pic.twitter.com/7PxHv8UXED — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) July 28, 2026

On Monday, Saudi Arabia accused the same parties of similar attacks on oil facilities. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, denied the accusation, while Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah) later claimed responsibility, saying it had targeted Saudi Arabia's crude oil supply and transport network linking the Kingdom's Eastern Province with the Red Sea port of Yanbu in response to what it described as repeated Saudi drone incursions into Yemeni airspace.

Iraq’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi, directed the competent security authorities to investigate the incident.