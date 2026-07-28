Iraq ships 32.1M barrels over two months

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, exported 32.11 million barrels of crude oil, including condensates, worth about $2.34 billion during May and June 2026, the Oil Ministry announced on Tuesday.

According to the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), the total comprised 20.24 million barrels from Basra, 10.31 million barrels of Kirkuk crude shipped through Turkiye's Ceyhan port, and 1.56 million barrels from the Kurdistan Region exported via the same terminal.

The figures mark the ministry's first official export and revenue update since its April report, following a suspension of its regular monthly publication after regional tensions affected maritime navigation.

Oil expert Hamza Al-Jawahiri told Shafaq News that fluctuating export volumes and unstable shipping operations had disrupted the regular publication of the ministry's figures, adding that the lack of consistent reporting reduces transparency and makes it more difficult to accurately assess the performance of Iraq's oil sector and its revenues.

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