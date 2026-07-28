US receives 249K bpd of Iraqi oil in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

The United States imported an average of 249,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and petroleum products in 2025 from Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, down from 260,000 bpd in the previous year, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Among OPEC suppliers to the US market, Saudi Arabia ranked first with 325,000 bpd, followed by Iraq. Other suppliers included Libya with 69,000 bpd, Algeria with 65,000 bpd, Kuwait with 45,000 bpd, Nigeria with 36,000 bpd, and the United Arab Emirates with 30,000 bpd.

The US recorded net exports of 2.798 million bpd of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide in 2025, while net imports from OPEC members averaged 966,000 bpd, including 667,000 bpd from the Arab Gulf states.