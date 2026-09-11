Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq seized 47 drones and 46 projectiles from an abandoned site in Al-Anbar province, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

The equipment were recovered from a location in Al-35 area that had previously been used as a tire repair shop, along with control devices, batteries, other equipment, and related materials.

Investigators and technical teams are now working to determine the origin of the equipment and identify the parties connected to it, the Ministry added.

Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, has faced numerous drone and projectile attacks, particularly since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran on February 28. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said that Erbil, along with other Kurdish provinces, had endured more than 1,000 missile and drone attacks during the wider conflict.

Read more: Nearly four weeks of attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq