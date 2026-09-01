Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwaiti air defenses engaged hostile drones early Wednesday, with explosions heard during interception operations, the country’s military said.

The army urged citizens and residents to follow official security and safety instructions.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية ، إثر العدوان الإيراني الاثم.تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن… pic.twitter.com/tzVupxapGA — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) September 1, 2026

US forces resumed strikes near the Strait of Hormuz and across southern Iran, while Tehran launched missiles and drones toward sites in Jordan and Bahrain that it said housed US forces and interests.