Kuwait activates air defenses against drones

Kuwait activates air defenses against drones
2026-09-01T22:22:52+00:00

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwaiti air defenses engaged hostile drones early Wednesday, with explosions heard during interception operations, the country’s military said.

The army urged citizens and residents to follow official security and safety instructions.

US forces resumed strikes near the Strait of Hormuz and across southern Iran, while Tehran launched missiles and drones toward sites in Jordan and Bahrain that it said housed US forces and interests.

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