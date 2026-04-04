Jordan downs 261 missiles and drones in five weeks

Shafaq News- Amman

Jordan’s armed forces on Saturday said its air defenses intercepted most Iranian missiles and drones directed at the country during five weeks of regional escalation, totaling 281 projectiles.

In a statement, the military detailed 161 missiles and 120 drones, with 261 neutralized and 20 breaching defenses.

During a press briefing, Brig. Gen. Mustafa al-Hiyari, Director of Military Media, indicated that Iran and affiliated groups directly targeted Jordanian territory, including civilian areas and critical infrastructure, describing the incidents as violations of sovereignty. The armed forces, he stressed, operate under a defensive doctrine focused on civilian protection while maintaining readiness to respond to evolving threats.

Al-Hiyari clarified that the intercepted projectiles were intended for targets inside Jordan, not merely passing through its airspace, noting that interception operations resulted in debris falling across various areas.

He also outlined precautionary steps taken ahead of the escalation, including raising alert levels, reinforcing deployments, and enhancing air defense and surveillance systems in coordination with allied forces.

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