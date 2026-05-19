Iraq-Turkiye crossing blocks 3,550 tons of imports in early 2026

Shafaq News- Duhok

Authorities at the Ibrahim Khalil Border Crossing, Iraq’s main trade gateway with Turkiye in Duhok province, rejected or destroyed 3,550 tons of imported goods during the first four months of 2026 for violating Iraqi standards and Kurdistan Regional Government regulations.

Border crossing administration spokesperson Kami Kamal told Shafaq News on Tuesday that the shipments —including food, agricultural and veterinary products, construction materials, cosmetics, and other goods— were denied entry after failing laboratory tests and inspections conducted by specialized committees at the crossing.

The administration had previously rejected or destroyed more than 14,000 tons of various materials during 2025.