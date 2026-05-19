KRSC: Missiles, drones target Iranian Kurdish camp in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) said on Tuesday that the Surdash camp, housing Iranian Kurdish opposition refugees in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, came under attack over the past 24 hours with two missiles and three drones, without causing casualties.

On Monday, the Iranian Kurdish opposition party Komala stated that Iran struck its headquarters in Surdash. The party added that since the start of the war involving Iran, the US, and Israel, Iranian forces have targeted Komala positions with more than 77 projectiles and drones.

Iranian authorities have not commented on the incident so far.