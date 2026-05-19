Israel’s court cancels Netanyahu testimony over security and political concerns

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled testimony before the Central District Court on Wednesday has been canceled, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Tuesday.

The paper said the cancellation came in response to a request by Netanyahu’s legal team, citing “urgent security and political constraints.”

The Tel Aviv District Court had already canceled a hearing on Monday after approving a similar request submitted as part of Netanyahu’s ongoing trial.

Netanyahu had requested the postponement on security and political grounds, according to the filing submitted to the court. The Israeli prime minister faces multiple charges related to domestic corruption cases, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in what are known in Israeli media as Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000.