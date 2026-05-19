Tehran warns it is ready to confront any US strike

Shafaq News- Tehran

Tehran is “fully prepared” to confront any US military attack, after President Donald Trump temporarily delayed a planned strike on Iran, a senior Iranian official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that the US was simultaneously speaking about diplomacy while threatening military action at any moment, arguing that Washington was presenting threats as “an opportunity for peace.”

آمریکا می‌گوید "حمله به ایران را «موقتاً» متوقف کرده تا به مذاکره فرصت بدهد؛ اما هم‌زمان از آمادگی برای حمله گسترده در هر لحظه سخن می‌گوید". این یعنی "تهدید" را "فرصت صلح" نامیدن! ایران، یکپارچه و قاطعانه آماده مقابله با هرگونه تجاوز نظامی است. برای ما تسلیم شدن معنایی ندارد؛ یا… — Gharibabadi (@Gharibabadi) May 19, 2026

On May 18, Trump announced the postponement of a strike on Iran following requests from the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, adding that “serious negotiations” were underway with Tehran. However, he instructed the US military “to be prepared to go forward with a full, large-scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Israeli assessments indicate Trump has decided to attack Iran and that implementation is “only a matter of time.”