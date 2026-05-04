US-flagged ship exits Hormuz under military protection

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US-flagged vehicle carrier, Alliance Fairfax, departed the Strait of Hormuz under US military escort on Monday and completed the transit without incident, Maersk Company claimed.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that US Navy Seahawk helicopters are supporting operations in and around the strait, alongside US Army Apache helicopters, adding that the aircraft were used earlier in the day to neutralize small Iranian boats it described as posing a threat to commercial shipping.

U.S. Navy MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopters are supporting Project Freedom in and near the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier today, Sea Hawk and U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters were used to eliminate Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping. pic.twitter.com/pt9eTWkhxZ — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 4, 2026

Earlier today, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya command warned that US forces and other foreign militaries would be targeted if they attempt to approach or enter the passage. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that Washington would destroy Iran if it targets American naval vessels operating in the area under Project Freedom.