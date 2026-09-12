Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq’s Basrah Medium crude rose $3.67 per barrel in August to average $82.04, up 4.68% from $78.37 in July, according to OPEC’s latest monthly report.

The Iraqi grade outperformed Saudi Arab Light, which fell $1.36 to $86.52 per barrel, and Kuwait Export, which gained $0.76 to $82.78.

Other regional grades posted larger gains. UAE Murban climbed $11.81 to $90.96 per barrel, while Algeria’s Sahara Blend rose $10.53 to $94.32.

OPEC’s Reference Basket averaged $86.44 per barrel in August, up $3.45, or 4.1%, from $82.99 in July.