Al-Jamima border crossing deal: Iraq, Saudi resolve dispute

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Saudi Arabia have finalized an agreement to establish Al-Jamima border crossing in Al-Muthanna province, resolving a jurisdictional dispute that previously involved Najaf, a senior Iraqi official revealed on Saturday.

“A ministerial committee affirmed Al-Muthanna’s administrative control over the site,” Al-Muthanna’s First Deputy Governor, Moayed Al-Yasiri, told Shafaq News Agency, adding that the Iraqi Council of Ministers recommended initiating talks with Riyadh to explore opening a separate crossing in Najaf.

“Both governments have endorsed Al-Jamima project,” he confirmed, adding that Saudi Arabia has already initiated preliminary work on its side of the border near Rafha.

Regarding project funding, Al-Yasiri disclosed that Iraq allocated 200 billion dinars for the project in the 2025 federal budget, though only half has been released due to financial constraints, clarifying, “The disbursed amount was used to expand the Samawah–Jamima road, construct bridges, and implement related infrastructure upgrades.”

The official also specified that a 500-dunum plot has been designated for the facility, stating that the Ministry of Planning approved the project’s design following a technical review by the Ministry of Municipalities, which completed initial groundwork within 30 days.

“The site is fully prepared for the foundation stone to be laid,” Al-Yasiri affirmed, indicating that Iraqi authorities are awaiting final approval from Saudi counterparts to convene a joint meeting and initiate the next phase.

Iraq currently operates 22 official land and sea border crossings, in addition to several international airports.