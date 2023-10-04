Turkish parliamentarians call for KRI support for YSP conference

Shafaq News / Members of the Turkish Parliament from the People's Democratic Party (HDP) called on all Kurdish parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) today, Wednesday, to support them in the upcoming founding conference of the Left Green Party (YSP), which is scheduled to be held in Ankara.

During a press conference held in al-Sulaymaniyah, Sima Boz, a HDP member of the Turkish Parliament, stated, "YSP has completed its preparations for its second founding conference in Ankara, and this requires the support of all Kurdish parties in KRI under these challenging circumstances."

She added, "The conference is scheduled for the fifteenth of October, and we have extended invitations to all Kurdish parties in all parts of Kurdistan. Today, a delegation from HDP visited the Office of Relations of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and we formally invited them to the second conference of YSP. We will also visit several other political entities in KRI with the same goal."