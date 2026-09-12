Shafaq News- Basrah

Basrah Heavy and Medium crude posted weekly gains of $13.45 and $13.43 a barrel, or 16.27% and 15.62%, respectively, after climbing in the final trading session despite losses in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy gained $5.90 a barrel, or 6.54%, in the final session to settle at $96.11. Basrah Medium also rose $5.90, or 6.37%, to close at $99.41.

On global markets, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $2.19, or 2.14%, to $99.89 a barrel, while Brent crude declined $2.70, or 2.51%, to $104.93. The UAE’s Murban crude dropped $2.48, or 2.02%, to $120 a barrel.