Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil prices edged lower on Thursday.

Basrah Heavy crude fell by 4.71% to $61.26 per barrel, while Basrah Medium dropped by 4.49% to $64.41 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures rose by 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $61.13 a barrel as of 0318 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude edged up 1 cent, or 0.02%, to $58.22, after closing on Wednesday at its lowest level since March 2021.