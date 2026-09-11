Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has dismissed the commander of Maysan Operations Command after an investigation found that recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities were launched from inside the southern province, Maj. Gen. Sabah Al-Numan, spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said on Saturday.

Al-Numan added that Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi had previously ordered an investigative panel to examine the circumstances surrounding the attacks and determine responsibility within Maysan Operations Command.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia (KSA) said that several drones launched from Iraqi territory had struck its East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, causing injuries and damage.

The pipeline was temporarily shut down as a precaution.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks but said the Kingdom would refrain from responding for now after Al-Zaidi asked Riyadh to give Baghdad an opportunity to prevent attacks launched from Iraqi territory against Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries.