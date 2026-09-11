Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said on Friday it was suspending operations on the East-West oil pipeline as a precaution after “multiple targeting incidents.”

The pipeline is Saudi Arabia’s main crude export route that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, carrying oil from the Kingdom’s eastern production areas to the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

The 1,200-kilometer pipeline has a crude capacity of about seven million barrels per day, including around two million bpd supplied to refineries, according to Aramco.

The company has relied heavily on the East-West pipeline this year as regional conflict disrupted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.