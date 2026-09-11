Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi government on Friday condemned attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, as Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi ordered an urgent investigation into the incidents and those behind them.

In a statement, Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said Iraq rejected “any attack that threatens the Kingdom’s security and stability” or damages the longstanding relations between the two countries.

Baghdad also welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision to give the Iraqi government an opportunity to contain the situation, saying the move reflected Riyadh’s concern for Iraq’s security and stability and its commitment to continued bilateral cooperation.