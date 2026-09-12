Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

TEDx Slemani in Al-Sulaymaniyah opened on Saturday evening, drawing a large audience and participants from across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and beyond.

Shkar Atta, the event’s supervisor, told Shafaq News that six speakers from the KRI were selected for this year’s edition based on their backgrounds and accomplishments. Each delivered a five- to 10-minute presentation on key stages in their careers, challenges and achievements, with audience members engaging directly with the speakers.

Atta said the interaction extended beyond the presentations, with speakers and attendees exchanging contact details, social media accounts and websites to remain connected after the event.

The program also featured artistic performances and a concert alongside the speaker sessions.