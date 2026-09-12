Shafaq News- Baghdad

Five possible successors have emerged amid uncertainty over the future of Baghdad Governor Atwan Al-Atwani, whose potential referral to retirement remains under review, an informed source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The source said the Al-Bashaer Movement, which is affiliated with the State of Law Coalition (SLC), won about 20 provincial council seats across Iraq. Under an earlier agreement within the Coordination Framework, an alliance of major Shiite political forces, a political group with 10 seats would have the right to nominate a governor.

That formula would give Al-Bashaer the right to nominate the next Baghdad governor, but political and partisan considerations led to an agreement to allocate the post to the SLC, according to the source.

No official decision has been issued on Al-Atwani’s retirement, although he passed the legal retirement age several months ago, the source added. The matter remains under review by the State Shura Council.

Political forces outside the Shiite bloc are also seeking to align with Al-Bashaer and form a larger bloc within the Baghdad Provincial Council to alter the balance of power in the council and secure some committee posts.

In July 2025, the Baghdad Provincial Council dismissed then-governor Abdul-Muttalib Al-Alawi. Later that month, after the presidency approved Al-Alawi’s retirement, the council elected Al-Atwani, an SLC nominee, as governor.