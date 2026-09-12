Gunmen attack Iraqi Army position in Kirkuk
2026-09-12T19:18:03+00:00
Shafaq News- Kirkuk
Gunmen attacked an Iraqi army position in southwestern Kirkuk on Saturday, damaging a thermal surveillance camera before fleeing, a security source told Shafaq News.
The assault reportedly targeted a military post in the Jabal Mamu area between the Hawija district and Sargaran subdistrict. Iraqi forces launched a search for the assailants and their escape route.
No casualties were reported among Iraqi troops.