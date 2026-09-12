Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Gunmen attacked an Iraqi army position in southwestern Kirkuk on Saturday, damaging a thermal surveillance camera before fleeing, a security source told Shafaq News.

The assault reportedly targeted a military post in the Jabal Mamu area between the Hawija district and Sargaran subdistrict. Iraqi forces launched a search for the assailants and their escape route.

No casualties were reported among Iraqi troops.