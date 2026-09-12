Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraqi Industry and Minerals Minister Muhammad Nouri Ahmad inaugurated the Al-Tariq agricultural pesticide plant in Al-Anbar province, with four production lines capable of producing up to 5,000 liters and five tons of various pesticides per day.

The facility also includes a production line for plastic containers and specialized laboratories for quality control and research, providing an integrated production cycle.

Nouri said the plant was preparing to produce 27 types of agricultural pesticides and was established in partnership with Mas Al-Dawaa, an Iraqi private-sector company.

“The next phase will include opening new projects and factories and expanding partnerships with private investors and established international companies,” according to the minister.

The “Made in Iraq” slogan, Nouri added, must be backed by operating factories, jobs, successful investment, and products that prove their quality in the market. He called for priority to be given to products with strong demand in Iraq’s domestic market.

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