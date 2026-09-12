Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US-Iraq relations are set for a major shift, with Washington and Baghdad seeking to expand trade and economic ties, US Chargé d'Affaires in Iraq Steven Fagin said on Saturday at a press conference.

Fagin separately outlined support for Iraq’s sovereignty and stronger bilateral ties as key priorities, while describing the country as having a “vibrant history and bright future.”

On September 2, Fagin returned to Iraq as chargé d’affaires of the US Mission, replacing Joshua Harris following the end of his tenure in Baghdad. Fagin previously served as US ambassador to Yemen and, before that, as chargé d’affaires and deputy chief of mission in Baghdad and consul general in Erbil.