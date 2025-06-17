Iraq, US stress need for diplomacy to contain regional crisis

Iraq, US stress need for diplomacy to contain regional crisis
2025-06-17T19:03:06+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned of the dangers of continued military escalation in the region during a meeting with US Chargé d’Affaires Steven Fagin in Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Ministry, Hussein reaffirmed “reiterated Iraq’s firm position in rejecting the use of its airspace.”

For his part, Fagin, representing the US embassy, stated that the US maintained a clear policy of non-participation in attacks on Iran and expressed a genuine interest in returning to nuclear negotiations.

Both sides emphasized “the importance of concerted international efforts to contain the crisis and to mitigate its impact on global peace and security.”

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon