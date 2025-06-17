Iraq, US stress need for diplomacy to contain regional crisis

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned of the dangers of continued military escalation in the region during a meeting with US Chargé d’Affaires Steven Fagin in Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Ministry, Hussein reaffirmed “reiterated Iraq’s firm position in rejecting the use of its airspace.”

For his part, Fagin, representing the US embassy, stated that the US maintained a clear policy of non-participation in attacks on Iran and expressed a genuine interest in returning to nuclear negotiations.

Both sides emphasized “the importance of concerted international efforts to contain the crisis and to mitigate its impact on global peace and security.”