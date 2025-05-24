Iraqi FM presses US on travel bans and investment

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met in Baghdad with US Senators Angus King and James Lankford to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and opportunities for expanding strategic cooperation.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hussein stressed Iraq’s interest in deepening the relationship with the US in key sectors and invited American companies to invest in Iraq’s energy sector, calling it a strategic area of mutual benefit.

The FM also highlighted Iraq’s progress toward energy self-sufficiency, citing investments in associated gas capture, regional electricity interconnection projects, and new gas field exploration. He voiced regret over Iraq’s continued classification as a high-risk country in Western travel advisories, arguing that the perception hinders foreign investment, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Regarding the sixth parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, Hussein briefed the senators on Iraq’s preparations, describing them as a testament to the country’s democratic progress.

The two sides also discussed the ongoing threat posed by ISIS, affirming the importance of sustained international cooperation to eliminate the group and prevent its resurgence.

Addressing US-Iran nuclear negotiations, they agreed that dialogue remains the most effective path to resolving outstanding issues and avoiding further escalation.