US Senators land in Erbil, vow support

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani welcomed US Senators Angus King and James Lankford in Erbil to discuss bilateral relations.

According to a statement from the Kurdish presidency, the meeting focused on continued US partnership—particularly in counterterrorism efforts and institutional reform. Discussions also covered relations between Erbil and Baghdad, Iraq’s political landscape, regional developments, and the situation in Syria.

The senators commended the Region’s progress and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Baghdad and Erbil as key partners, stressing the value of sustained US support to help ensure long-term peace and development.

Earlier today, the US lawmaker met with the Iraq FM Fuad Hussein in Baghdad.